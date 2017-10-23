WATCH LIVE: Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio holds press conference

Climbers Set Speed Record On Yosemite’s Nose Of El Capitan

Filed Under: Bob Gobright, El Capitan, Jim Reynolds, Rock Climbing, Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (AP) — Two climbers have set a new speed record for ascending the Nose route of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, one of the world’s most technical and dangerous verticals.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Brad Gobright, 29, and climbing partner Jim Reynolds raced up the nearly 90-degree, 2,900-foot (884-meter) precipice in 2 hours and 19 minutes.

The pair broke the previous record set in 2012 by four minutes.

The previous record was set by Hans Florine and Alex Honnold in 2 hours and 23 minutes in June 2012.

Yosemite Climbing Association president Ken Yager says climbing the Nose is a “very dangerous pursuit” and that he worries about climbers, especially when going fast.

More than two dozen people have been killed on El Capitan since 1905.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch