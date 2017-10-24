83-Year-Old Man Arrested In Hit-And-Run Collisions That Hurt 3 Bicyclists

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — An 83-year-old San Ramon man has been arrested on suspicion of two hit-and-run collisions that injured three bicyclists on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Daniel Brennan was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Monday for the hit-and-runs, which both occurred on Diablo Road.

The first collision occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday as a victim was riding her bike west on Diablo Road near Alameda Diablo, according to police.

The vehicle, described as a 2005-2007 silver or white Ford Escape, hit the bicyclist and the driver fled. The victim suffered minor injuries and did not go to a hospital, police said.

Then at about 2 p.m., two men on bicycles were riding east on Diablo Road near Clydesdale Drive when a similar vehicle struck them and then fled.

One of the men needed to be taken by medical helicopter to Eden Medical Center with spinal fractures, while the other was taken by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with a broken arm, concussion and an intracranial hematoma, police said. Both are expected to survive.

Detectives found a 2006 Ford Escape while searching the Hidden Oaks at Blackhawk neighborhood Monday. The vehicle was located in the driveway of a home of Brennan’s relative and had damage consistent with the collisions, police said.

Brennan was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony hit-and-run and was released pending the completion of the investigation. The Ford Escape was impounded for testing, according to police.

