Firefighters Quickly Contain Clifftop Brush Fire at S.F. Lands End

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A small brush fire at San Francisco’s Lands End was quickly contained Tuesday evening, according to San Francisco Fire Department officials.
The blaze was first reported at about 5:40 p.m. near Mile Rock Beach.
Firefighters were able to contain it in less than 30 minutes of arrival, fire officials said.
The fire burned about one-fourth of an acre of brush, shrubs and trees, according to fire officials. No damage or injuries were reported.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed