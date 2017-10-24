Firefighters Quickly Contain Clifftop Brush Fire at S.F. Lands End

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A small brush fire at San Francisco’s Lands End was quickly contained Tuesday evening, according to San Francisco Fire Department officials.

The blaze was first reported at about 5:40 p.m. near Mile Rock Beach.

Firefighters were able to contain it in less than 30 minutes of arrival, fire officials said.

The fire burned about one-fourth of an acre of brush, shrubs and trees, according to fire officials. No damage or injuries were reported.

