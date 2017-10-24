California’s Chief Justice Wants To End Cash Bail

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s chief justice calls for end to cash bail that critics say disproportionately hurts poor defendants.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said Tuesday that she wants to do away with the state’s cash bail system and that California should instead rely on risk assessments to decide whether defendants should be released before trial.

Critics say the current system disproportionately hurts poor defendants, keeping them locked up just because they can’t afford bail.

Wealthy defendants, meanwhile, can go free.

Opponents of scrapping cash bail say the prospect of forfeiting the money ensures people show up for court.

The chief justice endorsed a report by the judiciary calling for an end to cash bail and said it should serve as a framework for discussions with the governor and Legislature.

