Judas Priest’s ‘Firepower’ Tour Coming To San Francisco



By Jon Wiederhorn

(RADIO.COM) – Judas Priest, one of the pioneers of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) movement, will release their new studio album Firepower in early 2018 and they’ve scheduled a North American tour to support the release.

The band will storm the States, starting March 13th in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania and makes a stop at The Warfield in San Francisco on April 19th. Their tour conclude their metal crusade on May 1st in San Antonio, Texas.

Fellow NWOBHM rockers Saxon will join them on the bill and current classic rock-influenced outfit Black Star Riders will open the show.

Judas Priest were recently nominated to appear on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot for the first time ever. “If we do get in it will be an absolute dream-come-true moment,” frontman Rob Halford told Billboard.

Check out all the tour dates below:

3/13 – Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

3/15 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

3/17 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Coliseum

3/18 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

3/20 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

3/22 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

3/25 – Ottawa, Ontario @ The Arena at TD Place

3/27 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

3/28 – Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre

3/30 – Orillia, Ontario @ Casino Rama

3/31 – Detroit, Mich. @ Detroit Masonic Temple

4/3 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

4/5 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

4/8 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Motors Arena

4/10 – Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center

4/11 – Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center

4/15 – Kent, Wash. @ ShoWare Center

4/17 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/19 – San Francisco @ The Warfield

4/22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Microsoft Theater

4/24 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

4/26 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

4/28 – Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

4/29 – Sugarland, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

5/1 – San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum



General admission tickets for the Firepower tour will go on sale Friday, October 27th; the fan club pre-sale launches Wednesday, October 25th.



