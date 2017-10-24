Madden: Cowboys Dominated Trenches On Both Sides In Blowout Of 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball in their blowout of the San Francisco 49ers, dropping the team to 0-7.

Ezekiel Elliott gained 219 yards from scrimmage and tied a career high with three touchdowns just days after a legal reprieve put his suspension on hold and the Dallas Cowboys beat the winless San Francisco 49ers 40-10.

Elliott was granted his second temporary restraining order to put his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations on hold and then gave the Cowboys a big boost on the field.

The 49ers have now tied their worst start ever to a season. On his regular Monday morning interview on KCBS Radio Former Oakland Raiders Head Coach John Madden said Coach Kyle Shannon had to know this was going to be a rebuilding year. “They had to be prepared for that cause in reality they knew it was coming” Madden said.

Former San Francisco 49ers great Dwight Clark addressed the crowd in an emotional halftime ceremony. Clark announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“Dwight Clark is a special guy” Madden said “You always think of The Catch, but he was a lot more than The Catch. He was a tough guy, he was a happy guy…” Adding their was a time Clark was the most popular 49er ever.

The team brought in about 30 of Clark’s former teammates, all wearing No. 87 jerseys, to honor him for his leaping grab in the back of the end zone for a a 6-yard TD in the final minute of a 28-27 win over Dallas in the NFC title game launched the 49ers dynasty.

Clark spoke haltingly to the crowd while describing the one wish he had for this day. “I just want to see my teammates. And the 49ers heard that and flew all these players in so I could see them one more time,” Clark said.