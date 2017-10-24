New BART Cars Expected To Enter Service Around Thanksgiving

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Bay Area Rapid Transit could start putting its long-awaited new railcars into service as soon as this Thanksgiving.
Officials told the San Francisco Chronicle that the first 10 cars have passed a lengthy list of safety tests, and are ready to go.
BART and railcar manufacturer Bombardier have to submit paperwork to the Public Utilities Commission, triggering a review process that’s expected to take three weeks.
Once the cars are approved for use, the plan is to run the new railcars as a single 10-car train during the morning and evening rush hours and two five-car trains during the system’s less busy times.