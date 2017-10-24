New BART Cars Expected To Enter Service Around Thanksgiving

Filed Under: BART, Bay Area Rapid Transit, New BART Cars, Thanksgiving

KCBS_740

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Bay Area Rapid Transit could start putting its long-awaited new railcars into service as soon as this Thanksgiving.

Officials told the San Francisco Chronicle that the first 10 cars have passed a lengthy list of safety tests, and are ready to go.

BART and railcar manufacturer Bombardier have to submit paperwork to the Public Utilities Commission, triggering a review process that’s expected to take three weeks.

Once the cars are approved for use, the plan is to run the new railcars as a single 10-car train during the morning and evening rush hours and two five-car trains during the system’s less busy times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch