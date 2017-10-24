Robber Steals $250, Lottery Tickets From San Carlos Shell Station

SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A man stole cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes from a gas station convenience store in San Carlos early Tuesday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:40 a.m., the man walked into the Brittan Avenue Shell Quality Care gas station at 1098 El Camino Real, walked behind the counter and stole $250 in cash, lottery tickets and a pack of cigarettes.

Sheriff’s officials said that when the store clerk confronted the man, the man put his hand inside his waistband to indicate that he had a weapon, then left the store and ran east toward El Camino Real.

The clerk was not injured and no one saw any weapons.

Deputies went to the station and looked for the man but did not find him.

Sheriff’s officials are describing the suspect as a black man who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white bandana over his face and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (650) 363-4911 or leave an anonymous message by calling the sheriff’s tip line at (800) 547-2700.

