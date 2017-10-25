Antioch High School Football Players Disciplined For Sexual Harassment

ANTIOCH (AP) — Up to a dozen football players at Antioch High School have been disciplined after they reportedly sexually harassed a group of girls.

The principal of Antioch High School tells the East Bay Times that six members of the junior varsity football team made “profane, vulgar or sexually explicit comments” Monday as the female students walked by the locker rooms just after school.

Another six students reportedly made comments supporting their friends or failed to intervene or leave.

Principal Louie Rocha says the girls felt threatened and notes the incident occurred only a week after some players attended a seminar on sexual assault and bullying.

The East Bay Times says some students were suspended or sent home, others were disciplined and Friday’s game has been cancelled.

