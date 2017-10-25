Fats Domino, Rock ‘N’ Roll Pioneer, Has Died At Age 89

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fats Domino, the amiable rock `n’ roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89.

Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner’s office, said Domino died Tuesday.

American pianist and singer-songwriter Fats Domino, 27th March 1967. (Clive Limpkin/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

At least in appearance, Domino was no Elvis Presley. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds (91 kilograms), with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover. But Domino sold more than 110 million records, and his 22 million-selling singles included “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t It a Shame” and other rock `n’ roll standards.

