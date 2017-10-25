Metallica Announces Benefit Concert For Wildfire Relief

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Metallica and Dave Matthews are set to headline a wildfire relief concert in San Francisco next month.

Metallica, which calls the Bay Area home, has joined with Matthews and Oakland rapper G-Eazy to form the “Band Together Bay Area” coalition to raise relief money for victims of the wildfires, which have killed more than 40 people and caused at least $1 billion in damage.

The concert will take place at AT&T Park on Nov. 9. The coalition says all of the money raised by ticket sales will go to a fund for “low-income, vulnerable populations displaced by the destruction.”

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett tells the San Francisco Chronicle the “mental and psychological toll” from the fires has been on his mind after one of the blazes nearly torched his Sonoma County home.

