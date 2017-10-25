Passengers On All Flights To US To Face New Security Measures

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S. government spokeswoman says new security measures on incoming flights to America from abroad “will impact all flights.”
Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that affects the approximately 2,100 flights arriving daily to America.
She said in a statement that the new security measures “may include” enhancing passenger screening, heightened screening of electronics and increasing security measures.
She says both U.S. citizens and foreigners will face the same security.
The agency’s comments come as six global long-haul carriers said they will start asking passengers security questions before they board flights at the request of U.S. officials.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.