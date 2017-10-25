Piedmont Teacher Back In Class Despite Investigation Into Behavior

PIEDMONT (KPIX 5) — An East Bay high school teacher under investigation after being accused of inappropriate behavior with his students has parents wondering why he is still currently teaching in class.

The Piedmont Unified School District admitted that Piedmont High School social studies teacher Mark Cowherd, who has been teaching for 14 years, crossed the line and was unprofessional in many cases.

Cowherd was accused of texting, touching and making inappropriate sexual comments to his students. However, those allegations have not kept Cowherd from teaching at the school.

Piedmont Unified School District Superintendent Randall Booker said when the district was informed of the allegations against Cowherd, they started investigating immediately

“We found that this teacher’s conduct was unprofessional and inappropriate,” said Booker.

Cowherd was placed on administrative leave for three weeks, but has since returned to teaching.

When KPIX 5 pointed out to Booker some of the behavior Cowherd was accused of — including inappropriate gestures and text messages and asking students for private meetings – and asked if it crossed a line, he replied, “It can and in some cases it did, and we found his conduct unprofessional and inappropriate. But again I want to be clear to draw a very distinct line it wasn’t sexual abuse and it wasn’t sexual misconduct. That is a very clear line.”

When asked if that was where the line was drawn, Booker continued: “That is where the line is drawn in this case in my response to what I’m reading in social media. I’m hearing a lot of comments that that has occurred and that is not in any of the evidence we have ”

A district letter was sent to victims families saying evidence shows Cowherd engaged in inappropriate and unprofessional behavior and failed to serve as a positive role model at school and in the community.

The letter even listed Cowherd’s inappropriate actions, which included:

Repeatedly asking students to meet personally and privately.

Touching, grabbing, and/or holding students by their shoulders, heads, elbows, and backs.

Calling students nicknames that made students feel uncomfortable and harassed.

Sending inappropriate text messages and emails.

Consuming alcohol in the presence of students.

Making inappropriate and unprofessional comments that were interpreted to be sexual in nature.

Asking inappropriate and unprofessional personal questions.

The Piedmont Police Dept. also investigated the case thoroughly, but found no criminal wrongdoing.

When KPIX 5 asked Booker if the district took appropriate action, even though Cowherd was back in the class, the superintendent replied in the affirmative.

When asked what message that sends to the victims, Booker said, “I think that the message it sends is, again, ‘We listen to you. We hear you, and we want to work with you and we do everything within our power to do that.”

A Piedmont Unified School District board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night and parents plan to speak out on the investigation and voice their concerns about the teacher, even though Cowherd’s case is not part of the evening’s agenda.