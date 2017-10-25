Redwood Valley Man Arrested For Shooting At Cal Fire Crew

REDWOOD VALLEY (CBS SF) — A 73-year-old Redwood Valley man has been arrested for shooting at a Cal Fire crew who were battling a wildfire bearing down on his property, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department said John Maxwell Heron was arrested on discharging a fireman in a grossly negligent manner and resisting arrest charges.

Investigators said a Cal Fire crew was battling the advancing Mendocino Lake Complex Fire in the 10000 block of West Road on Oct. 14th when they parked on Heron’s property to establish a fire line at approximately 12:02 a.m.

The Cal Fire crew heard a male shouting at them from the residence on the property and then heard gun shots coming from the area where the male was shouting. The crew quickly departed and contacted law enforcement.

While deputies were investigating the incident, Heron contacted 911 to report intruders on his property and that he had discharged his firearm.

Heron was subsequently contacted in front of his residence and he resisted arrest when law enforcement officers attempted to take him into custody on the firearm charge.

He was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and held in lieu of $15,000.00 bail.