Study: Market Street Intersection Most Dangerous For Pedestrians

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The intersection of 5th and Market is the most dangerous to cross in San Francisco with 38 pedestrian accidents over the last seven years, according to a study released Wednesday.

Personal injury lawyers Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoeneberger partnered with the data visualization firm 1Point21 Interactive to chart 5,846 pedestrian collisions in San Francisco from 2010-2016.

To chart the the incidents, the interactive firm developed a scoring system that took into account the total number of accidents and the severity of those incidents.

The study found the top four intersections when it came to pedestrians accidents all involved Market St. Fifth and Market ranked No. 1 with a combined score of 210.5 followed by Seventh and Market (120), Third and Market (118.5) and Sixth and Market (106).

According to the SFMTA’s 2012-2015 collisions report, the primary collision factors at Fifth and Market were speeding and illegal turns by the vehicle.

The 1.3-mile stretch on Market from Van Ness to Montgomery accounted for more than a quarter of all collisions from 2010-2016. Meanwhile, the deadliest crossing in the city during the time span of the study was Grove and Van Ness with two fatalities.

In all, the study found the 5,846 pedestrian collisions in San Francisco claimed 130 lives and left over 6,000 injured.