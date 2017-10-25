Daredevil Teens Who Climbed Golden Gate Bridge Agree To Plea Deal

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two Wisconsin teens who took a video of their free-climb to the top of the Golden Gate Bridge in April have agreed to participate in a misdemeanor diversion program.

Deborah Lewis, the attorney for Thomas James Rector and Peter Cameron Kurer, appeared in Marin County Superior Court last Wednesday to reschedule the teens’ change of plea hearing until Nov. 21.

Lewis said the two defendants have agreed to accept the Marin County District Attorney’s Office’s offer to participate in the diversion program.

Terms and conditions of the offer could include volunteer work, counseling, direct restitution to the victim or injured or damaged party and a diversion restitution fee between $100 and $1,000 and another diversion fee not to exceed $300, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The teens were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and climbing a toll bridge on April 11. The six-minute video posted on May 7 on YouTube by Kurer, using the name PeterTeatime, shows the pair climbing the north tower of the bridge from the west sidewalk.

During the escapade the teens do back flips and somersaults and hang from their fingers without a harness. The video begins at dusk and ends in darkness.

Climbing the bridge is punishable by up to a year in county jail.

