Suspicious Person Detained After Union City Bomb Threat

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Union City police evacuated City Hall and the Police Department, which share the same building, after a disgruntled customer told municipal workers that he might have a bomb late Wednesday morning.

The threat was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 34000 block of Alvarado-Niles Road, according to Sgt. Steve Mendez.

“He got upset for some reason and then made mention that he had a possible bomb,” Mendez said. “Since the Police Department’s downstairs we went up and detained him immediately.”

“Now we have the suspected device in a bag,” Mendez said. “We left (it) upstairs and now we’re waiting for the bomb squad to check it out.”

Shortly before 1 p.m., the police department Twitter account posted that a suspicious person had been detained by officers.

City Hall has been evacuated based on a possible bomb threat and suspicious package. Suspicious person being detained by police. — Union City Police CA (@UnionCityPD_CA) October 25, 2017

The person in question has not yet been arrested or charged with any crime, Mendez said around 1:30 p.m.

City services which are typically available at the front counters of City Hall and the Police Department will be available again when those offices reopen.