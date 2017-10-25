Watch Khalid Perform ‘Young, Dumb & Broke’ On ‘Colbert’

Filed Under: Khalid, Late Show, Stephen Colbert
VIDEO: Check out the performance, here…

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Fresh from his performance at last weekend’s We Can Survive show in Los Angeles, Khalid traveled across the country to New York for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The emerging star performed his hit “Young, Dumb & Broke,” taken from his debut album, American Teen, which was recently certified platinum.

Khalid co-headlines 99.7 NOW’s ‘Poptopia’ concert, along with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more at the SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, December 2nd.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch