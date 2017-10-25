Watch Khalid Perform ‘Young, Dumb & Broke’ On ‘Colbert’

VIDEO: Check out the performance, here…
By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Fresh from his performance at last weekend’s We Can Survive show in Los Angeles, Khalid traveled across the country to New York for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The emerging star performed his hit “Young, Dumb & Broke,” taken from his debut album, American Teen, which was recently certified platinum.
Khalid co-headlines 99.7 NOW’s ‘Poptopia’ concert, along with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more at the SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, December 2nd.
