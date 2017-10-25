Wikileaks Confirms Being Approached By Trump Campaign Data Firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The editor of Wikileaks is confirming that the group was approached by a data firm working for President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election.

Julian Assange says on Twitter that Cambridge Analytica reached out to his group prior to last November, but Wikileaks rejected the company’s “approach.” Assange isn’t specifying the content of that approach.

He issued the tweet after a news website, The Daily Beast, reported that Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix reached out to Assange during the presidential campaign about the possible release of 33,000 of Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. Those emails have never been publicly released.

Robert Mercer, a billionaire Trump supporter, is a backer of Cambridge Analytica. Former White House strategist Steve Bannon served as a vice president at the company before joining the administration.

