Berkeley Road Rage Suspect Wanted For Assault, Battery

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley are seeking the public’s help to find a road rage suspect driving a white Mercedes who was seen attacking the occupants of another car on a busy street.

The incident happened last Thursday afternoon around 5:00 p.m. along the 2600 block of Ashby Ave.

Police said one victim reported he was driving eastbound on Ashby when his passenger yelled at the Mercedes driver for driving erratically.

When the cars were stopped in traffic, the Mercedes driver got out of his car, approached the victim’s passenger side and began punching the passenger through the open window, police said.

After the occupants of both cars got out and began arguing, the suspect got back into his car and the other driver attempted to stop him from leaving by standing in front of his car, according to police.

The suspect then pulled his car forward, knocked the victim to the ground and fled eastbound on Ashby, police said. The victim was not seriously injured.

Police said a witness in a car directly behind them recorded the incident on video, which was not immediately released by police, except for a still frame of the suspect, who is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. He was described as a white male adult, 45-50 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, heavy build, and a slightly graying goatee wearing a plaid shirt and jeans.

The suspect car is a newer model Mercedes CLS 63 with black and white dealer plates.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect was encouraged to call the Berkeley Police.