Dog Found Wandering On BART Tracks Finds New Home

OAKLAND (KCBS) – A dog that wandered onto Bay Area Rapid Transit tracks in the East Bay last month has a new home.

The wayward dog was spotted running on the tracks near the Coliseum station in Oakland on September 27th, causing major delays across the system before being eventually rescued by BART police.

KCBS Producer Nic Palmer captured footage of a dog on the BART tracks near Coliseum station on September 27, 2017. (CBS)

Named “Bart,” the stray pit bull mix had been with Oakland Animal Services until a family took him in last week.

The new owner says he had been looking for a pit bull and when he stopped in and Bart was the only dog sitting calmly.

BART the dog with his new owner. The dog was found wandering on the tracks in Oakland on September 27, 2017. (Bay Area Rapid Transit)

Bart has been mild-mannered and getting along well with the family’s calico cat.

Although the new owner likes the name Bodie, he’s still Bart for now.

