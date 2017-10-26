Dog Found Wandering On BART Tracks Finds New Home

OAKLAND (KCBS) – A dog that wandered onto Bay Area Rapid Transit tracks in the East Bay last month has a new home.
The wayward dog was spotted running on the tracks near the Coliseum station in Oakland on September 27th, causing major delays across the system before being eventually rescued by BART police.
Named “Bart,” the stray pit bull mix had been with Oakland Animal Services until a family took him in last week.
The new owner says he had been looking for a pit bull and when he stopped in and Bart was the only dog sitting calmly.
Bart has been mild-mannered and getting along well with the family’s calico cat.
Although the new owner likes the name Bodie, he’s still Bart for now.