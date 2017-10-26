Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Southern Santa Clara County

SAN MARTIN (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck southern Santa Clara County late Thursday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 11:41 a.m. about 5 miles east-northeast of the town of San Martin, near Morgan Hill.
Visitors to the USGS website from as far away as Milpitas, Santa Cruz and Monterey reported feeling the earthquake.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
