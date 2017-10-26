OPD: Suspect In Fatal 2015 Shooting Dies In Placerville Police Chase

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday announced that the man suspected of firing a stray bullet that killed an East Bay musician in April of 2015 has died in a police pursuit in Placerville.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Dejour Jamerson, died in a recent police chase that is currently being investigated by Placerville police.

While Oakland police did not have details on the circumstances of the pursuit, officers said Jamerson had residences in Vallejo and Oakland and was known to the Oakland Police Department.

Jamerson was connected to the death of 26-year-old musician Emiliano Nevarez, who died after being struck in the neck by a stray bullet on Sunday, April 5, at around 1 a.m. on the 400 block of 14th Street in Oakland.

Nevarez, a bass player and vocalist for the punk rock bank The Lucky Eejits, was packing up his equipment after the end of a show at the Golden Bull when the incident happened.

Bernadette Valadez, Nevarez’s mother, said police told her that her son wasn’t the intended target of the gunfire. Two people were engaged in an argument unrelated to her son when someone started shooting, she said.

Police on Thursday confirmed that Jamerson, who was 22 at the time of the shooting, did not know Nevarez.

According to Valadez, Nevarez graduated from Antioch High School, received a bachelor’s degree in audio engineering from Ex’pression College, a digital arts school in Emeryville, and worked as an audio engineer in the Bay Area.