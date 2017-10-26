Second Lockdown Lifted At Milpitas High After Gun Brought On Campus

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A lockdown at Milpitas High School has been lifted for the second time Thursday after police detained one student with a firearm and then subsequently investigated a rumor of a second armed student on campus.
Around 1 p.m., police said that a student had been detained, a gun had been recovered and the initial lockdown had been lifted.
The school at 1285 Escuela Parkway was placed back on lockdown because of a rumor of another armed student on campus, according to an online statement posted by police around 2:45 p.m.
By 3:03 p.m., police said they had contacted a student off campus, the lockdown had been lifted and students were being released from school.
Police said earlier Thursday that any rumors circulating about an active shooter were unfounded.
Police and school officials were not immediately available to further discuss the incident.
