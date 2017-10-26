Tesla’s SolarCity Settles With State Of Vermont Over Contract Errors

MONTPELIER, Vt. (CBS/AP) — A California company that installs rooftop solar energy systems has reached a settlement with Vermont over improperly filed contracts.

The Rutland Herald reports SolarCity reached an agreement Wednesday with the Vermont Department of Public Service. Under the agreement, SolarCity would spend about $200,000 to address net-metering contracts and registrations for about 134 customers.

The Vermont Public Utility Commission had commissioned an investigation last month into the company’s business practices. According to the PUC, SolarCity had failed to file registrations with state regulators.

The company had claimed that it filed its applications online without realizing that paper copies also were required.

SolarCity is owned by the electric car company Tesla Motors.

