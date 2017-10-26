University of California Will Open Free Speech Center in Nation’s Capital

Filed Under: Free Speech, Free Speech Movement, University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California will establish a center in Washington, D.C., to study the changing views on the First Amendment and what free speech means for democracy.

Mario Savio at Cal

Mario Savio addresses a gathering outside Sproul Hall on the University of California campus in Berkeley in 1965. (Getty Images)

UC President Janet Napolitano announced the new center Thursday. She says it comes at a critical moment when campuses nationwide face debates and protests about free speech that have at times turned violent.

The center will be based at the UC’s Washington D.C. campus and will run a fellowship program for lawyers, journalists, social scientists and others who can spend up to a year researching free speech issues.

Napolitano will be chairwoman of the new center along with co-chairs Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of UC Berkeley School of Law and UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch