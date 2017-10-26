Brazen Walnut Creek Jewel Thief Makes Off With $27,000 Diamond

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX 5) – Police in Walnut Creek are searching for a jewel thief who was caught on surveillance video bolting out of a store with a diamond worth almost $30,000.

It was on October 12th, just before 3:00 p.m. when a man in a white shirt and glasses strolled into the King’s Jewelers on California Drive.

The store told KPIX 5 that he had called three days earlier talking engagement rings.

“It’s a pretty routine thing and there was nothing that raised a red flag about him that we had any concern,” said David McConnell. “And now we’ve learned, hands in the pockets, that’s something to look for.”

But, the only commitment this man was looking to make was to a life of crime.

The sales clerk showed off the 1.82 carat, $27,000 loose diamond to the suspect.

“We put it on his hand like this. If you notice in the video, Cathy even took the time to straighten it on his hand,” McConnell explained. “We put it on his hand and he covered his hand, and turned and ran out of the store.”

In under three minutes, a rock that had only been in David McConnell’s possession for three hours hightailed it out of the store, into a waiting green getaway car with paper plates.

The King’s Jewelers has been in Walnut Creek for 40 years, and have never seen a robbery as brazen as this one.

McConnell said getting rid of the stolen stone wouldn’t be hard.

“Well, if he goes to places that are knowingly buying hot goods. You know, I would imagine he could get rid of it pretty quickly. I’m sure there are places out there that are going to deal in cash,” he said.