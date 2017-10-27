Astros Get First-Ever Series Victory at Home, Beat Dodgers 5-3

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros broke out their bats in a four-run second inning, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Friday night for a 2-1 World Series lead.

Yuli Gurriel homered to begin the four-run burst off loser Yu Darvish that also included run-scoring singles by Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann plus Alex Bregman’s sacrifice fly.

Lance McCullers Jr. allowed three runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings for the win and Brad Peacock followed with hitless relief for the save as the Astros improved to 7-0 at home this postseason and moved within two wins of their first title.

Darvish lasted 1 2/3 innings in his shortest big league start.

Charlie Morton starts for Houston in Game 4 on Saturday night against lefty Alex Wood.

