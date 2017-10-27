BART Police Seek Suspect Connected To Racist Vandalism

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART police have released images of a man suspected of drawing swastikas and writing racial slurs multiple times this week at several different stations, BART officials said Friday.

The latest vandalism occurred Friday morning at the Glen Park station where an image of a swastika was discovered.

The suspect allegedly drew on the floor at Embarcadero station earlier this week and investigators have also connected him to other slurs and swastikas found at Glen Park, San Leandro and MacArthur stations.

Additionally, the man is believed to have vandalized some trains, Deputy Police Chief Ed Alvarez said.

Because of the nature of the images and the words used, investigators believe the same person is responsible for all the incidents.

Alvarez said that police will most likely not pursue hate crime charges against the suspect because a racial slur or swastika must be directed at a person for in order for it be considered a hate crime.

Nevertheless, BART officials said they will not tolerate offensive vandalism and will purse criminal charges.

Anyone with information on the suspect in the images is asked to call BART police at (510) 464-7040 or call (510) 464-7011 to remain anonymous.

Anyone who sees a potential crime in progress is encouraged to call BART police at (510) 410-7000 or use the BART Watch app.