Bear Fire In Santa Cruz Mountains 100 Percent Contained

BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) – The Bear Fire in unincorporated Santa Cruz County was reported as 100 percent contained as of Thursday night, Cal Fire officials said.

Firefighters will shift to patrol status for the next few days to monitor the vegetation fire that burned 391 acres.

The fire was located in the area of Bear Creek Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road in unincorporated Boulder Creek.

The blaze, which started on Oct. 16, destroyed six structures and forced evacuations and road closures.

One firefighter was reported as injured while battling the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.