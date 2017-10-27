Brown Calls California GOP In House ‘Herd Of Sheep’ Behind Trump

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown says some California Republicans in Congress will lose their seats if they back a tax plan that eliminates a state and local tax deduction used by many Californians.
Brown says California Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are “like a herd of sheep” when it comes to President Donald Trump’s wishes.
Brown’s remarks Friday come a day after the U.S. House passed a $4 trillion budget that paves the way for passing a $1.5 trillion tax cut. All 14 California Republicans supported it.
Some Republicans in other high-tax states such as New York and New Jersey rejected it over the proposal to eliminate the state and local deduction.
Democrats see defeating a handful of California Republicans as a key to winning back the U.S. House in 2018.
The fourteen California Republicans in the House are: Kevin McCarthy, Duncan Hunter, Darrell Issa, Dana Rohrabacher, Mimi Walters, Ken Calvert, Ed Royce, Steve Knight, Devin Nunes, David Valadao, Jeff Denham, Paul Cook, Tom McClintock and Doug LaMalfa.
