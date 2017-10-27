Report: First Charges Filed in Mueller Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — CNN is reporting that the first charges have been filed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and its possible connection to the Trump campaign.

CBS News has not confirmed this and CNN says it does not yet know what the charges are.

CBS News can confirm that Andrew Weissmann, an attorney who has a management role on the special counsel team, was in court where the grand jury meets on Friday.

A spokesperson for special counsel Mueller declined to comment.

