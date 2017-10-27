Firefighters Respond To 4-Alarm Fire In East San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Fire crews in the South Bay are responding to a four-alarm fire in what appears to be a vehicle storage yard in East San Jose Friday afternoon.

Video from Chopper 5 showed the large fire producing a thick cloud of black smoke on the 2300 block of Pleasant Acres Drive not far from Tully Road.

The call on the fire came in at about 4:07 p.m., firefighters said.

San Jose Fire Captain Daniel Vega said the initial call came in as a grass fire, but when units got to the scene they found a fully involved trailer on the property.

The fire has since spread to several abandoned vehicles which are on the property. There are several other cars and at least one RV on that lot. The flames have also spread to nearby cypress trees.

There was also concern about some propane tanks near the burning structure.

The San Jose Fire public information officer also said he heard reports about a possible missing man at the fire scene, but was unable to confirm that someone was in fact missing.

San Jose Fire confirmed they have had water pressure problems as they fought to control the fire. They said they called the water district and San Jose Water to try and boost the pressure.

Ambulances have been called to the scene, but there were no details on what led to that call.

The San Jose Fire Department said firefighters were having some trouble getting close to the location because the fire was burning so hot.

The fire is now threatening at least one large home next door. The wind is blowing smoke and embers east.

Firefighters are putting out spot fires.

Animal Control has also been called to the scene because there is livestock in the area.