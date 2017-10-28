Police Standoff with Armed Suspect at Fremont Home

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Officers were in a standoff Saturday afternoon with a suspect at a home on Logan Drive between Faulkner Drive and Central Avenue in Fremont and people were asked to avoid the area, police said.

Officers responded to a call around 9:20 a.m. from a woman who said her boyfriend, a 41-year-old man, had battered her and was still in the residence, according to police.

Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to contact the man since the initial call came in.

Police Activity in Glenmoor – Logan Dr. is closed between Central Ave and Faulkner. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/Gy6exOaLfW — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) October 28, 2017

The man, described as 5’10” and 210 pounds, wearing a Raiders jersey, allegedly has a violent criminal history and active warrants, police said.

He also has access to at least one firearm in the home, according to police.

Two adjacent houses have been evacuated and the Fremont Police SWAT team, tactical medic team, tactical dispatchers and hostage negotiators are at the residence, police said.

Paramedics Plus, Fremont Fire, Newark police and San Leandro police are also assisting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800, Extension 3.

