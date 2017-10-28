Teens Arrested for Impersonating Cops, Pulling Over Driver in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KCBS) — A 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man suspected of impersonating police officers and pulling over a car in San Leandro were arrested early Friday.

The pair and two other juveniles were in a gray Ford Crown Victoria when they were able to convince another motorist to stop in the area of 136th and Bancroft avenues.

The victim in the incident told police that at about 12:20 a.m. he was driving his car south in the 2100 block of Bancroft Avenue when another vehicle passed him in the opposite direction, quickly made a U-turn and began following him.

Police say they believe the suspects used a phone app to simulate a siren and red light. Police say the 15-year-old approached the stopped vehicle on foot, pulling a hooded sweatshirt over his face. The man saw that and he realized it was not a real police officer and drove off while calling 911.

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies were able to pull over the car on eastbound Interstate 580 shortly after it drove onto the freeway. The victim driver was able to positively identify the suspects’ vehicle and the 15-year-old as the suspect. Officers arrested the teen on suspicion of impersonating a police officer.

Additionally, a 19-year-old suspect was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to police.

The other two juveniles who were in the Crown Victoria were released to their parents.

