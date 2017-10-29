4 Arrested In Wake Of Oakland Motorcycle Sideshow Saturday

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four people were arrested in the wake of a motorcycle sideshow on an interstate highway in Oakland Saturday that sparked a chase into Redwood City and Castro Valley, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Around 1 p.m., CHP aircraft spotted about 200 motorcycles in a sideshow on southbound Interstate Highway 880. A passenger in a truck was filming the activity, CHP officials said.

Hayward and Castro Valley CHP officers caught up to the motorcyclists and the group continued onto state Highway 92 from Hesperian Boulevard.

CHP officials said several motorcycles fled westbound on Highway 92 and officers pursued, eventually giving up the chase in Redwood City.

A Redwood City CHP officer later found one of the motorcycles and took one suspect into custody for reckless driving.

Other motorcyclists in the group drove into the CHP’s Castro Valley enforcement area and continued with what the CHP described as “sideshow activity” on Interstate Highway 580, CHP officials said.

The group continued onto city streets, and CHP officers from the Hayward area office arrested four individuals on suspicion of reckless driving and felony evasion of a law enforcement officer.