A’s Catcher Bruce Maxwell Arrested in Arizona on Gun Charge

Filed Under: Anthem Protest, Bruce Maxwell, Gun Laws, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletics, Take a Knee

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has been arrested in Arizona after a food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her.

Maxwell was the only player in major league baseball to take a knee this year during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Maxwell Kneels on Sunday

Bruce Maxwell kneels in protest next to teammate Mark Canha during the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Rangers Sept. 24, 2017 in Oakland. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Scottsdale police say officers went to Maxwell’s home Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun. Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police said Maxwell was held in custody pending an initial court appearance. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.

The 26-year-old Maxwell hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games this season. He was projected to be Oakland’s starting catcher next year.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch