Psychedelic Rock Icon Holds Halloween Residency At The Chapel

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As one of the visionary founders of psychedelic garage-rockers the 13th Floor Elevators, Texas punk pioneer Roky Erickson cemented his place in modern music history with the band’s wailing 1966 hit single “You’re Gonna Miss Me” on their debut album The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators.

Erickson, lyricist and “electric jug” player Tommy Hall and the group followed up that release with Easter Everywhere, an effort that stands as the Elevators’ pinnacle and is still hailed as one of the classics of the era on the strength of such indelible songs as “I’ve Got Levitation” and “Slip Inside This House.”

Unfortunately, the Elevators began to disintegrate not long after that influential release. Hall became more erratic as his LSD advocacy (and intake) grew while Erickson would face a string of legal challenges and issues with his mental state. Copping an insanity plea to get out of a ten-year pot possession sentence in 1969, the already-fragile Erickson was institutionalized, diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic and subjected to several years of treatment with electroshock therapy and Thorazine.

Though he would eventually emerge and sporadically produce inspired recordings after his 1974 release, mental instability, poor health, and deceitful managers hampered his career despite the talent evident in solo tracks like “Two Headed Dog (Red Temple Prayer)” and “Bloody Hammer.” The singer would eventually retreat from live performance, even as his influence continued to be felt among avowed disciples including R.E.M., the Jesus and Mary Chain, ZZ Top and Primal Scream. It wasn’t until Erickson came under the stewardship of his younger brother in 2001 that his mental and career health had an upswing as the songwriter got help sorting out contractual problems that had reduced his royalties to almost nothing and began a regular prescription to treat his schizophrenia.

Erickson was the subject of an acclaimed 2005 documentary You’re Gonna Miss Me, the same year he returned to the stage to play his first full-length concert in two decades. In the decade plus since that remarkable comeback, Erickson has collaborated live with a variety of collaborators including Austin indie rock band Okkervil River and psych-rock disciples the Black Angels, appearing at festivals and touring regularly. He and the 13th Floor Elevators even managed a 50th anniversary reunion at the 2015 edition of Austin’s Levitation Festival (which takes its name from the Easter Everywhere tune).

For this two-night Halloween residency at the Chapel in San Francisco’s Mission District, the now 70-year-old Erickson and his current backing band the Hounds of the Baskerville will deliver a set packed with 13th Elevator hits on Monday evening followed by a Halloween performance drawing from the singer’s 1981 solo album with the Aliens entitled The Evil One along with more solo gems. The residency is filled out by a host of excellent support acts with Tim Presley bringing his neo-psych group White Fence to the stage Monday along with a DJ set from Flamin’ Groovies legend Cyril Jordan. On Tuesday, the Wax Idols perform in costume as the Damned while ubiquitous local punk hero Jello Biafra DJs on Halloween. LA-based psychedelic boogie crew Death Valley Girls plays both nights with Mad Alchemy providing a dazzling liquid light show.

Roky Erickson Two-Night Residency

Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 30-31, 8 p.m. $33-$38

The Chapel