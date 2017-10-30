Boxes Of Hewlett-Packard Archives Destroyed In Wine Country Wildfires

SANTA ROSA (KCBS) – A big piece of Silicon Valley history was lost to the fires in the North Bay.
An archive consisting of over one hundred boxes of the writings of Hewlett Packard founders William Hewlett and David Packard were consumed by flames when wildfires ripped through Santa Rosa three weeks ago.
The collection was stored at the Fountaingrove headquarters of Keysight Technologies, a company with roots in H-P.
Keysight acquired the archives in 2014, when its business was split from another H-P spinoff, Agilent Technologies.
The archives included correspondence, speeches and other items, and was appraised in 2005 at nearly $2 million.
As of Monday morning, both the Nuns Fire and Tubbs fire were 99 percent contained, with full containment expected Tuesday.