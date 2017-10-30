Netflix ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Spacey Allegations

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — Bay Area based Netflix and the producer of “House of Cards” said Monday that they were “deeply troubled” by an allegation of sexual abuse leveled against series star Kevin Spacey.
The streaming entertainment company said the popular series will end production after its upcoming sixth season.
Actor Anthony Rapp has alleged that Spacey tried to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was a young teenager. In a statement, Spacey apologized for any “drunken” misbehavior and also came out as gay.
In a joint statement, Netflix and Media Rights Capital said executives from the companies met with the show’s cast and crew on Monday to discuss the situation.
Spacey was not at work on the set as previously scheduled, according to the statement.
In the joint statement, the executives say they traveled to the set to ensure that the cast and crew feel “safe and supported.”