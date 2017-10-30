Accused Wildfire Looter Faces New Charges For Using False Name

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police said two people arrested Saturday on suspicion of looting a property in Santa Rosa have allegedly been uncooperative and one allegedly gave police stolen information to identify himself.

Johnathon Conner, 31, allegedly gave police information that identified him as 29-year-old Monterey man Sean Kranyak.

Police said they have added two more felonies to the list of offenses against Connor because he allegedly gave police the stolen information.

Connor is a Monterey County resident and was wanted on no bail warrants out of his home county.

Police arrested Connor and 22-year-old Marina woman Christina Marsh after they allegedly looted a property and led officers on a pursuit in Santa Rosa, police said.

At 6 p.m., police received a report of two suspicious people entering a burnt area of The Overlook apartments at 200 Bicentennial Way. One of the suspects came out carrying a large flat-screen TV, which they placed into a Ford pickup truck, police said.

The person who called to report the crime provided police with a description of the suspects and their truck.

Police checked the license plate number on the truck and learned it had been reported stolen Oct. 23 from the Monterey area, police said.

Officers arrived and found the truck in a line of cars waiting to get through the National Guard roadblock at Round Barn Circle. As officers approached, the driver allegedly made an abrupt turn out of the line, drove over the center median and fled, police said.

The driver allegedly drove north on Mendocino Avenue, reaching speeds of about 70 mph before turning west onto Steele Lane. As the truck approached Coddingtown Mall, officers stopped their pursuit because it posed a threat to public safety, police said.

Officers kept an eye on the truck from a distance, but soon lost sight of it near West Steele Lane and Marlow Road.

A short time later, a resident on Belair Way called police to report that two people parked a Ford truck in their neighborhood and ran away. When officers arrived, they located the truck and allegedly found the stolen TV and other stolen property inside the bed.

Officers searched the area and allegedly found Connor and Marsh jumping over fences. Connor and Marsh were stopped and taken into custody on Royal Oak Place and were allegedly in possession of stolen property, police said.

Connor and Marsh were arrested on suspicion of numerous offenses including looting, conspiracy, vehicle theft and reckless evading, according to police.

Neither suspect is believed to have ties to Sonoma County.

Anyone with information about the case can call Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3600.

