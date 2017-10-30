Thief Caught On Video Stealing Crawling Zombie From Marin Front Porch

TIBURON (CBS SF) — A homeowner in Tiburon issued an impassioned plea for the return of a crawling zombie stolen off her front porch last week.

The incident was caught on video by the homeowner’s surveillance camera.

It happened shortly after midnight on October 23. A male pulls up in a white car, canvasses the home located on Upper Cecilia Way, and shines his flashlight on the vampire in the bushes.

Then the thief proceeds to the front porch where he unplugs the life-size zombie, carries it away and stuffs it into the trunk of his car.

In a Facebook post, the aggrieved owner tells people to “please be on the lookout for our poor kidnapped Zombie who normally howls loudly and has light-up eyes…except that on the night of his demise he was turned “off”. Oh how I regret turning him off. The video would be so much more amusing had he been turned “on”. In the name of Zombies around the world, please share so that this criminal is identified and brought to justice.”

Meantime, Tiburon Police Department is investigating the burglary. Anyone with information should call them at (415) 789-2801 and refer to Case # TP17-415.