Warriors New Arena Taking Shape

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The Warriors won’t play their first game at the Chase Center until October of 2019, but it’s already clearly visible and a growing centerpiece of the Mission Bay neighborhood.

In a tour today with Warriors executives Rick Welts and Brandon Schnieder, I saw the plan in action and why fans might appreciate the Chase Center experience.

Fans are able to literally move the arena to pick a seat or suite location. They are able to walk into a suite or lounge. They can even find out, to the minute, how far it will take to travel from your city to the arena.

The team has yet to announce ticket prices, so that is the million-dollar question, so to speak. When I asked Schneider if “Joe Williams’” seat in the upper bowl would double he said, “No.”