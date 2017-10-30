Young Boys Gunned Down In Modesto Drive-By Shooting

Filed Under: child slaying, Crime, Modesto, Police, Shooting

MODESTO (CBS SF/AP) — A 5-year-old was killed and a 6-year-old boy wounded in weekend drive-by shooting in a Modesto neighborhood, authorities said.

The Modesto Bee reported the boys appeared to have been among a group of people standing outside a home Saturday night when gunfire erupted.

Modesto Police spokeswoman Heather Graves said authorities performed life-saving measures on the 5-year-old boy, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Graves said the 6-year-old boy was taken to a hospital by his family and that the he has not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have not identified any suspects in the deadly shooting and that a motive for the violent attack has not been determined.

Tammy Martin, said she and her friend were at home inside their apartment there when they heard something loud outside that they initially thought was a motorcycle. “The next thing we know, we were hearing all these police cars,” Martin said.

Police officials ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Ra Pouv at (209) 572-9826 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch