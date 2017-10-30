Young Boys Gunned Down In Modesto Drive-By Shooting

MODESTO (CBS SF/AP) — A 5-year-old was killed and a 6-year-old boy wounded in weekend drive-by shooting in a Modesto neighborhood, authorities said.

The Modesto Bee reported the boys appeared to have been among a group of people standing outside a home Saturday night when gunfire erupted.

Modesto Police spokeswoman Heather Graves said authorities performed life-saving measures on the 5-year-old boy, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Graves said the 6-year-old boy was taken to a hospital by his family and that the he has not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have not identified any suspects in the deadly shooting and that a motive for the violent attack has not been determined.

Tammy Martin, said she and her friend were at home inside their apartment there when they heard something loud outside that they initially thought was a motorcycle. “The next thing we know, we were hearing all these police cars,” Martin said.

Police officials ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Ra Pouv at (209) 572-9826 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.