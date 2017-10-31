Discovery Bay Man Killed In Confrontation With Illegal Street Racers

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Investigators released grainy photos of a Mitsubishi Eclipse and Mustang Tuesday that were driven by suspects involved in a weekend shooting that claimed the life of a Discovery Bay man.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said 48-year-old Bradley MacHugh suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday at around 12:43 p.m.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Keats Court in Discovery Bay. While on the way, another caller stated a man was shot and laying on the street on the 1700 block of Wilde Drive.

The victim, identified by the coroner as MacHugh, was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives said MacHugh was involved in a verbal altercation with occupants in two vehicles over their reckless driving. It became physical and a weapon was produced by an unknown suspect who shot MacHugh.

Two vehicles were believed to be involved in shooting. One is a Mitsubishi Eclipse, red in color, with a spoiler and loud exhaust. It may also have a sun-roof. The second vehicle is described as a Ford Mustang, matte grey in color, with dark colored rims. The model year of the Mustang is possibly 2008.

Both vehicles were filled with occupants, males and one female, who were described as either Hispanic or Asian. They are wanted for questioning.

Anyone with any information on this case or who may have been in the vehicles is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division at (925) 404-4200. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.