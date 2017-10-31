Governor Brown Heads To Europe For Climate Talks

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is continuing his international fight against climate change with a 10-day trip to Europe including stops at the Vatican and a United Nations conference in Germany.
Brown will leave California on Nov. 4 and return Nov. 14. His 10-day swing will also include meetings in Brussels and Oslo, Norway. It follows trips by Brown to China and Russia earlier this year to promote international agreements aimed at combating global warming.
Brown has emerged as a counterpart to Republican President Donald Trump in the battle over climate change, touting California’s policies on the world stage as the White House retreats from international commitments.
His efforts earned him the title of special adviser to states and regions at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany.
