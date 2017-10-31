NEW YORK TERROR ATTACK: 8 Dead, Multiple Injured As Truck Plows Into Crowded Bike Path

Horseback Rider Dies In Accident On Steep Walnut Creek Trail

Filed Under: Accident, Horse, Shell Ridge Open Space, Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A Benicia woman died Monday afternoon when her horse fell into a ravine on a steep trail in Walnut Creek, a city spokeswoman said Monday.

Cynthia Naboisek, 64, was pronounced dead in the Shell Ridge Open Space at 1035 Castle Rock Road when paramedics found her.

Walnut Creek spokeswoman Gayle Vassar said the fall was reported to police and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District at 3:06 p.m.

The horse also died in the fall.

“It’s a pretty steep trail,” Lt. Steve Gorski told the Mercury News. “But man, you just never know sometimes about things. It’s tragic.”

Vassar said there was no sign of foul play. Animal Control was called to retrieve the horse’s remains.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch