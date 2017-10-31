Horseback Rider Dies In Accident On Steep Walnut Creek Trail

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A Benicia woman died Monday afternoon when her horse fell into a ravine on a steep trail in Walnut Creek, a city spokeswoman said Monday.

Cynthia Naboisek, 64, was pronounced dead in the Shell Ridge Open Space at 1035 Castle Rock Road when paramedics found her.

Walnut Creek spokeswoman Gayle Vassar said the fall was reported to police and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District at 3:06 p.m.

The horse also died in the fall.

“It’s a pretty steep trail,” Lt. Steve Gorski told the Mercury News. “But man, you just never know sometimes about things. It’s tragic.”

Vassar said there was no sign of foul play. Animal Control was called to retrieve the horse’s remains.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.