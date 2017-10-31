NEW YORK TERROR ATTACK: 8 Dead, Multiple Injured As Truck Plows Into Crowded Bike Path

K.Flay Headlines The Fillmore During 2018 North American Tour

Filed Under: K.Flay, The Fillmore, Tour
VIDEO: K.Flay – “Giver” (Lyric Video)

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – K.Flay has revealed a string of headlining North American tour dates for early next year.

The headlining shows are tucked in between K.Flay opening for Imagine Dragons for the band’s Evolve tour and before she heads to Europe to rejoin them on that side of the Atlantic in Mid-February.

The tour, in support of her recently released album, Every Where Is Some Where, kicks off in Southern California on January 11th.

See the complete itinerary below:

01/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
01/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
01/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
01/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
01/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
01/19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
01/20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
01/21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
01/23 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
01/24 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
01/26 – Salt Lake City – In The Venue
01/27 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
01/28 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
01/29 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
01/31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
02/2 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
02/3 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

Sir Sly will accompany K.Flay as the opening act.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch