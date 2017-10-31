Nuns Fire In Wine Country 100 Percent Contained

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Firefighters fully contained the Nuns Fire in the North Bay, according to Cal Fire officials.
The Nuns Fire is now 100 percent contained and burned 56,556 acres. It broke out Oct. 8 and was comprised of six fires in both Sonoma and Napa counties.
WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage
The Tubbs Fire remains 99 percent contained with 36,807 acres burned. It is expected to be fully contained Tuesday.
Together the two fires destroyed 6,957 structures, according to Cal Fire.
The Atlas Fire in Sonoma and Napa Counties was 100 percent contained on Friday after it burned 51,624 acres. It killed seven people in Napa County since it started Oct. 8.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.