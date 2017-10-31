Nuns Fire In Wine Country 100 Percent Contained

Filed Under: Nuns Fire, Tubbs Fire, Wine Country wildfires

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Firefighters fully contained the Nuns Fire in the North Bay, according to Cal Fire officials.

The Nuns Fire is now 100 percent contained and burned 56,556 acres. It broke out Oct. 8 and was comprised of six fires in both Sonoma and Napa counties.

WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage

The Tubbs Fire remains 99 percent contained with 36,807 acres burned. It is expected to be fully contained Tuesday.

Together the two fires destroyed 6,957 structures, according to Cal Fire.

The Atlas Fire in Sonoma and Napa Counties was 100 percent contained on Friday after it burned 51,624 acres. It killed seven people in Napa County since it started Oct. 8.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch