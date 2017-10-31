NEW YORK TERROR ATTACK: 8 Dead, Multiple Injured As Truck Plows Into Crowded Bike Path

Officer-Involved Shooting, Stabbing In Sunnyvale Under Investigation

Filed Under: Crime, Officer-involved shooting, Stabbing, Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — An officer-involved shooting that occurred as police were investigating a stabbing has shut down the intersection of East Weddell Drive and Fair Oaks Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Public safety officials said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of East Weddell Drive around 1 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they encountered a suspect and shots were fired. Public safety officials did not immediately say whether the suspect was shot, but they said no suspects are outstanding and the case is still under investigation.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

